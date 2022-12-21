Another candidate joins the race for a seat on the Trenton City Council

Local News December 21, 2022December 21, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Elections (Vote or Voting)
Another candidate has joined the race for Trenton Third Ward Council Member for the April 4th election. Harry Kately of 916 Normal Street filed for the position the afternoon of December 20th. Mike Opitz and Timothy Meinecke previously filed for the Third Ward.

There is also a race for mayor. Doctor Nick McHargue and Jackie Soptic have filed for the mayor position.

Lou Fisher has filed for First Ward Council Member.

The filing period will go until December 27th for the Trenton City Council election April 4th. One candidate from each of the four wards is to be elected to a two-year term, and one candidate for mayor is to be elected for a four-year term.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

