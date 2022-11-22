Indiana drug dealer sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison for armed methamphetamine trafficking

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration-Indianapolis, and U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers of the Southern District of Indiana announced that Jacob Wall, 29, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on Jan. 14, 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers saw a vehicle driven by an individual, later identified as the Wall, engage in a narcotics transaction at a gas station near Lynhurst Avenue, in Indianapolis. Officers stopped the vehicle after witnessing Wall commit several traffic infractions.

When officers approached the vehicle, they saw plastic baggies sticking out of a backpack in the back seat. A K9 officer arrived and indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched and found two baggies containing 893 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, a .45 caliber Glock M30 semiautomatic handgun, ammunition, and a digital scale. Officers also found several baggies of marijuana in a box inside the vehicle, which they later learned were the drugs Wall was selling at the gas station. Wall was arrested at the scene of the traffic stop.

Wall was previously convicted in Marion County, Indiana, of multiple felony offenses, including burglary, criminal gang activity, and battery. Wall is prohibited under federal law from prohibiting firearms due to these felony offenses.

The DEA investigated the case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. As part of the sentence, Judge Magnus-Stinson ordered that Wall be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for two years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Abhishek S. Kambli who prosecuted this case.