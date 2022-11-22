Missouri man pleads guilty to submitting 10 fraudulent applications for pandemic loan relief totaling nearly $980,000

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Missouri on Monday admitted submitting a series of fraudulent applications totaling nearly $980,000 to a pandemic relief loan program.

Terrell Alexander, 46, of Blackjack, in St. Louis County, admitted submitting 10 fraudulent applications to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans and advances from the Small Business Administration seeking nearly $980,000. The loans were designed to help the owners of businesses that had been negatively affected by the pandemic. Alexander was able to collect over $740,000 in EIDL funding.

Alexander submitted applications with fraudulent information about the size and ownership of the businesses, the number of employees, and revenue. Some of the businesses existed but others were fictional or inactive. He used Social Security numbers belonging to others on applications, including one belonging to a child. He also used a fake name and fraudulent driver’s license on other applications and real people’s names and information, sometimes with their knowledge.

Alexander pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross to ten counts of wire fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of unlawful transfer of an identification document, and one count of theft of government property.

At his sentencing, set for March 3, Alexander could face up to 30 years in prison. He will also be ordered to repay the money.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Klocke is prosecuting the case.