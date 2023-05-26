Illinois man pleads guilty to robbing Missouri bank

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Illinois on Thursday admitted to robbing a bank in Ferguson, Missouri in 2019.

Milton Randol, 35, of Alton, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to a felony bank robbery charge. Randol admitted handing a note to a teller at Great Southern Bank in Ferguson on Dec. 13, 2019, that read, “Give me all the money[.] Don’t pull the silent alarm or I will shoot,” his plea agreement says. Randol then handed the teller a bag for the money. He told her not to set off the silent alarm, had her fill the bag then began stuffing money into his pockets before fleeing the bank.

Randol’s picture was captured on camera, and friends identified him when the picture was circulated in the St. Louis media. But Randol had fled to Texas, where he lived for a year before returning to St. Louis, his plea says.

Randol could face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both at his August 29 sentencing.

The Ferguson Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel is prosecuting the case.

