Hoover Theater to host performance of Far West Missouri Stake Easter Cantata

The Far West Missouri Stake Easter Cantata will be performed on Saturday, April 16th at 2 pm in the Jewett-Norris Library Theater.

The cantata chronicles the life, miracles, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Isaiah prophesied the Savior’s birth in the Old Testament. The Cantata begins with a narrative from Isaiah. The choir begins by singing “Jesus Once of Humble Birth, and In Bethlehem.”

Solos and duets are woven throughout the 45-minute cantata. Members of the cantata cast have been working on the production since February. Director Jean Adams said, “This Easter Cantata was written by local artists and musicians with a passion to share their love of Jesus Christ through music. We invite our fellow Christian community to rejoice with us as we tell the wondrous story of our Savior through song and verse.”

The performance is free and open to the general public. Doors open at 1:15 pm.

