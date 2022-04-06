Trenton Police Department reports parked SUV owned by City of Trenton hit by unknown vehicle

Local News April 6, 2022April 6, 2022 KTTN News
The Trenton Police Department reports an unknown vehicle struck a sports utility vehicle owned by the City of Trenton last week.

Officer Jen Grider says the SUV was parked facing north on Hunter Road on March 31st, and damage was found on April 1st. The other vehicle and driver reportedly left the scene after the crash.

A canvas of the area was completed, and contact was made with a potential suspect. Grider notes an investigation was completed, and it yielded inconclusive evidence related to the crash.

