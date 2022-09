Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education will meet Thursday, September 15th at 6 pm in the high school business room at Galt.

The agenda includes final approval of the bus routes, bus condition, updates on building improvements, the bid to supply beef, scheduling the date for graduation, and flu shots for staff members.

Following reports from the elementary and secondary building officials, and a financial report, there will be a closed session for personnel and student discipline.