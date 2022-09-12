Three citizen requests on the agenda for public hearings at Trenton City Hall

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three public hearings are on the agenda for October 3rd meetings at Trenton City Hall. The first of the hearings will begin at 7 pm.

The planning and zoning commission will hear a request from Kipp and Cara McClellan who seek a conditional use permit for the proposed construction of a full-site camper hookup on vacant land adjacent to 31 hundred Hoover Drive.

Kevin Neff has submitted a request for a ten-foot variance on the rear yard setback requirement (of 25 feet) to allow for a 40 by 60-foot storage building. It’s proposed for 1021 Harris Avenue.

There will be a request for a decrease of a four feet variance on the (70-foot) minimum lot frontage to allow for the proposed construction of a home at 213 West 6th Street in Trenton. City hall reports the request comes from Koloneita and Ana Male.