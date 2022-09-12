Three citizen requests on the agenda for public hearings at Trenton City Hall

Local News September 12, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) or Trenton City Hall
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Three public hearings are on the agenda for October 3rd meetings at Trenton City Hall. The first of the hearings will begin at 7 pm.

The planning and zoning commission will hear a request from Kipp and Cara McClellan who seek a conditional use permit for the proposed construction of a full-site camper hookup on vacant land adjacent to 31 hundred Hoover Drive.

Kevin Neff has submitted a request for a ten-foot variance on the rear yard setback requirement (of 25 feet) to allow for a 40 by 60-foot storage building. It’s proposed for 1021 Harris Avenue.

There will be a request for a decrease of a four feet variance on the (70-foot) minimum lot frontage to allow for the proposed construction of a home at 213 West 6th Street in Trenton. City hall reports the request comes from Koloneita and Ana Male.

Post Views: 238
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.