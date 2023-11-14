Grundy County sales tax collections surge in 2023

Grundy County has witnessed a notable increase in sales tax collections for the year through November, demonstrating a robust growth compared to the same period in the previous year. The collections, encompassing three key areas – county revenue, law enforcement, and general revenue, which partly supports the Grundy County Ambulance, have all seen a significant rise.

As of this month, the year-to-date collections have reached approximately $512,900 for each category. This marks an increase of over $22,900 for each area compared to the corresponding period last year. The surge in collections highlights the county’s economic growth and the effective fiscal management of its resources.

Furthermore, the sales tax collections for this month alone have exceeded those of November 2022 by more than $16,100 in each category. This brings the total for the month to over $49,000 for each of the three categories.

The sales tax rate in Grundy County is set at half of a percent for each category. This steady tax structure has contributed to the consistent flow of revenue, aiding in various county services and initiatives, including law enforcement and healthcare services through the Grundy County Ambulance.