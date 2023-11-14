Chillicothe City Council approves two ordinances

Local News November 14, 2023
Chillicothe City Website 2023
The Chillicothe City Council approved two ordinances on November 13th.

One ordinance accepted the final plat of the Chillicothe Industrial Development Corporation Subdivision. City Clerk Amy Hess reports the subdivision is in the area to the east and south of Pat Thorne Lumber.

The other ordinance amended regulations on tiny houses or in-law houses in city code. Hess says the changes basically involve the footage required between structures and the number of units allowed per lot.

City code now says that “Tiny houses or in-law houses must follow all current or modified zoning regulations and setback rules,” and they must “be located not less than 20 feet from other structures on the lot.”

Tiny houses or in-law houses are not permitted in R-1 zones. They are allowed in R-2 zones, but there should be no more than two units of any kind on the lot. A duplex is considered two units.

Tiny houses and in-law houses are allowed in R-3, R-5, and mixed-use zones with up to two units on a lot. The number could be increased with Board of Adjustments approval of a request for a variance.

