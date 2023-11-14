Laredo Board of Education approves school insurance renewal

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved the Missouri United School Insurance Council renewal on November 13th. The 2024 assessment is $16,171. That is up from the 2023 assessment of $13,635.

The board approved Missouri School Boards Association policy updates.

The board election candidate filing period for the April 2nd Municipal Election will be December 5th at 8 o’clock until December 26th at 4 o’clock. The school office will close December 15th at 1 o’clock and reopen January 3rd at 8 o’clock. The office will also be closed for inclement weather. The office will be open December 26th from 2 to 3 o’clock.

The terms up for reelection on the Laredo Board of Education are Matt Foster and Morgan Duff. They are three-year terms.

Junior high school basketball and cheer were tabled until the December meeting. Extra duty concession was also tabled until the December meeting.

It was announced a Christmas movie will be at the Brookfield Cinema December 15th.

The board entered into an executive session for legal, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.