North Mercer Board of Education announces personnel changes

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education, in its recent meeting on November 13th, announced several key personnel changes and approved financial adjustments.

Resignations were accepted from Administrative Assistant Randi Girdner and Kindergarten Teacher Brooke Leeper, with Leeper set to complete the current semester.

The Board employed Cameron McLain as the new Administrative Assistant, offering a compensation of $16 per hour. McLain, who has also worked in the Food Service Department, will receive complimentary lunches as part of her employment package.

In addition to these changes, Brian Persell was hired as a part-time custodian with a wage of $30 per hour. Furthermore, Jennifer Wilson has taken on the role of a senior sponsor within the district.

Financially, the board made a strategic move by transferring $150,000 from North Mercer’s money market account to the district’s checking account.

A significant development was the approval of a modified Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. Superintendent Wade Hall highlighted the incorporation of new action steps in Goal 1.1, focusing on math instruction, and the division of Goal 2.1 into two separate objectives to better analyze staff and student climate and culture survey responses.

Additionally, the board set the filing dates for two three-year term school board positions up for election in the April 2nd Municipal Election. Prospective candidates can file their nominations from December 5th through 18th, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM with Jennifer Wilson in the superintendent’s office. Notably, the office will close on December 19th at 12:45 PM and reopen on December 26th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The deadline for filing nominations is December 26th at 5:00 PM.

The meeting also saw board members discuss a letter from parent Kyle Miller, who raised concerns about the costs and frequency of fundraisers held by North Mercer in a school year. Additionally, they received a private letter from former employee Nancy Claycomb.