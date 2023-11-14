Princeton schedules citywide cleanup for early December

Local News November 14, 2023
City and Community Cleanup Week News Graphic
Princeton’s City Council meeting on November 14 brought forward significant community initiatives, including the announcement of a citywide cleanup. Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain shared that the cleanup is scheduled for December 1st through 3rd.

To facilitate this effort, the city will provide two 40-yard roll-off dumpsters. These dumpsters will be placed near the city barn and are exclusively available for use by residents living within Princeton’s city limits.

In another agenda item, the Princeton Chamber of Commerce had planned to discuss the bandstand roof, however, the absence of representatives at the council meeting led to a postponement of this discussion. McLain emphasized the council’s request for a representative to be present at the next meeting to address the issue.

