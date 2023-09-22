Grundy County Farm Bureau holds annual meeting

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Grundy County Farm Bureau members, on September 21, elected the same slate of officers as last year. Secretary Marcie Meservey reports that David Meservey is president, Carl Woodard is vice president, and she herself holds the role of secretary/treasurer. Board members include Eric Hoffman, Trent Steinhoff, and Derek Lowrey.

Farm Bureau members approved all eight resolutions. These resolutions involved global climate initiatives and their impacts on agriculture, electric vehicles, livestock drug shortages, school district open enrollment, retaining key agricultural inputs and fertilizer in the United States, UTV and ATV safety and enforcement, term limits for state representatives and senators, and state park fencing and boundary issues.

Marcie Meservey states that the resolutions will be forwarded to the State Resolution Committee and will subsequently be voted on at the state annual meeting in December.

Former State FFA President Colton Roy shared his experiences as the state FFA president.

Forty Farm Bureau members attended the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on September 21.

Related