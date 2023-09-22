MoDOT: Progress update on Sullivan County Highway 5 intersection improvements

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Transportation has recently provided an update on the ongoing intersection improvements on Sullivan County Highway 5, a part of the Roy Blunt Reservoir BUILD Grant project. The updates shed light on the progress of the project and the expected completion dates for the various sections of the highway.

Highway 5 remains closed from four miles north of Highway 6 to half a mile north of Route N. It is anticipated to reopen to the public by November 4th. The closure is essential to facilitate the ongoing construction and ensure the safety of the workers and the general public.

The work on Highway 5 at Mid-Lake Road is progressing steadily, with about 50% of the project completed. The remaining tasks include asphalt laying and grading. Meanwhile, the intersections with Route N and Mayapple Road are approximately 20% and 10% completed, respectively. Concrete construction has commenced beneath the intersection with Mayapple Road, marking a significant milestone in the project.

Engineering firm Garver has assumed the role of primary quality assurance on the project, ensuring that the construction meets the required standards and specifications.

