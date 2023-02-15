Grundy County bridge replacement projects to begin soon, Grundy County Route W to close

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two bridges on Grundy County Route W are scheduled to be replaced soon. The Wolf Creek Bridge, located between Route WW and Route 6, and the Hickory Creek Bridge, located between Route WW and Route F will be replaced by Phillips Hardy, Inc. working under a contract with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Crews plan to close Route W at the Wolf Creek Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. The bridge will remain closed through the Fourth of July holiday. The contractor will then close the Hickory Creek Bridge on the morning of Monday, July 10. The contractor is scheduled to have all work completed and Route W reopened in early November.

During both bridge replacements, motorists will be directed around the closures via a signed detour on Routes 6 and F.

Learn more about the project at this link.

In addition to these scheduled closures, two additional projects may affect motorists who regularly use Grundy County Route W:

The replacement of the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, as part of the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri Bridge Program (FARM). That project is currently scheduled to be completed, and Route W reopened at the bridge, in early April 2023. Safety improvements on Grundy County Route 6 at Route W, which includes the addition of a turn lane on Route 6. Access to and from Route W at Route 6 will be maintained through the construction of those safety improvements. The exact schedule of work has not yet been determined.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Related