Court news from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14, 2023

Two defendants waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Both saw their cases bound over to the Division One of circuit court for appearances on February 24th.

Tiffany Ann Chandler of Smithville faces three felonies and four misdemeanor counts stemming from January 18th. She is charged with assault, an attempted assault, and assault of a special victim – each in the 3rd degree. Chandler also is charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Blue Springs resident Priscilla Hertlzer is charged with forgery from July 25th.

Austen Tyler Bruckner of Trenton pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child on January 25th. After sentencing was suspended, Bruckner was placed on two years supervised probation. He’s to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs.

Overland Park, Kansas resident Matthew Robert Holopirek pleaded guilty to an amended, driving while intoxicated count. Sentencing was suspended and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. He’s to serve five days of shock time at the Grundy County Jail with credit given for already serving three days.

Holopirek is to wear a SCRAM monitoring bracelet for 90 days. Money was taken from a posted cash bond to cover a $300 donation to the law enforcement restitution fund, $120 in a recoupment fee, and court costs with the balance of the bond to be refunded.

