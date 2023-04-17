Grundy County authorities report two arrests

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A misdemeanor charge has been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court, in addition to an arrest warrant on a capias warrant.

Twenty-five-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin of Trenton is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with bond set at $5,000 cash. Court documents say Corbin on April 13th is accused of exposing himself and the incident allegedly was an affront or cause of alarm to others. Corbin was arrested on the warrant for alleged possession of methamphetamine on January 25th. There’s no bond on this charge.

Sheriff Rodney Herring said Corbin was on a furlough from the Salvation Army program in Kansas City. The furlough has been revoked. The circuit court noted the warrant was for failure to follow the court’s order regarding the furlough. Corbin has separate court appearances scheduled for April 25th and 28th.

Charges have been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court accusing 56-year-old Jerry Urick of Gladstone with possession of methamphetamine, delivery and/or possession of a controlled substance at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center, as well as driving while his license was revoked or suspended – all from April 3rd.

Urick was to be picked up at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail for an appearance on April 25th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond is $50,000. Documents filed with the warrant note Urick has previous convictions on driving while revoked or suspended, 2nd-degree burglary and stealing, and felony bad checks. Those convictions in various years were in Callaway, Boone, and Cole counties.

