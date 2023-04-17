Grundy County sales tax revenue report, January through April, 2023

Local News April 17, 2023 John Anthony
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Grundy County has received sales tax revenue of $49,500 in each of the three categories. Those are half-cent sales taxes in Grundy County, for law enforcement, and for the general fund that benefits the ambulance service.

Now one-third of the way through the calendar year (January through April), the local sales tax revenues collected top $183,000 in each fund. The amount year to date is $ 77 hundred ahead of last year’s pace.

For all of 2022, the sales tax collections by Grundy County reached $550,000 in each of the three funds.

Post Views: 51
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

John Anthony

https://www.kttn.com/

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.