Grundy County sales tax revenue report, January through April, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County has received sales tax revenue of $49,500 in each of the three categories. Those are half-cent sales taxes in Grundy County, for law enforcement, and for the general fund that benefits the ambulance service.

Now one-third of the way through the calendar year (January through April), the local sales tax revenues collected top $183,000 in each fund. The amount year to date is $ 77 hundred ahead of last year’s pace.

For all of 2022, the sales tax collections by Grundy County reached $550,000 in each of the three funds.

Related