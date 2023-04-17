“Walk Against Hunger.” planned for May 2nd in Trenton

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Plans have been announced at Trenton for a “Walk Against Hunger.” Proceeds from the May 2nd event will be donated by Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled for Backpack Buddies and Bright Futures Trenton.

Sponsor pledges do not have to be made and anyone is welcome to donate during the event. People will be walking the track at CF Russell Stadium from 5 to 6 pm, accepting donations during that hour.

Each participant will wear a backpack with donations placed into the backpack. Some individuals will walk the entire hour and others may walk a few laps. At the end of the hour, the amount collected will be counted and then, divided between Backpack Buddies and Bright Futures Trenton.

The public is encouraged to attend the walk with their friends at any time during the 5 o’clock hour. For those unable to attend but who would like to donate to the Walk Against Hunger, contact Families and Friends director Kayla Graham by calling 660-359-3285.

This is the third year Families and Friends has organized the Walk Against Hunger. The event last year at Trenton raised $2,284. 34 individuals took part in the walk. Graham called it a great way for the Family and Friends organization to have a community event while individuals get some exercise and raise money for two local causes.

