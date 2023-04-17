Veterans service officer to be at VFW Hall in Trenton on two dates in May

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two dates in May have been announced as opportunities to visit in person with a veterans service officer.

The officer will be at the VFW Hall in Trenton on Monday, May 1st, and on Friday, May 5th. Hours on both of those days are from 9 am until 2 pm. Those attending are to take a copy of their DD 214 and all VA paperwork. The officer also is available for questions.

The KC Vet Center is scheduled to be at the VFW Hall of Trenton on Monday, May 1st by 12 noon until all persons are seen.

Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt also will be available by phone at 660 359 2078. He may be contacted for an appointment if Veterans wish to visit with Doctor John Hudson about post-traumatic stress disorder and counseling for re-adjustment to civilian life.

