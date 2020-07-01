GRM Networks partners with Foundation for Rural Service to offer grant opportunities for local organizations

GRM Networks has partnered with the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, to offer grants that support local organizations in their efforts to build and help sustain a high quality of life in rural America. Grants may be awarded for the following categories:

Business and Economic Development

Community Development

Education

Telecommunications Applications

Grant requests may range between $250 and $5,000. GRM Networks will contribute 10% toward the one-time grant with the remainder of the grant-funded by FRS.

The priority of grants awarded will be given to projects that:

Could be fully funded by the grant maximum of $5,000 or have at least 75% of the project currently funded

Focus on technology and broadband-enabled projects

Have a long-term impact on the community and its residents

Promote community participation and engagement

Create a more sustainable rural community

Organizations wishing to apply should review grant information and the application process found at this link on the GRM website. Applications must be completed electronically and should be emailed to Amy Davison at amy@grm.net. Questions about the grants, or the application process, may also be directed to Davison at 660-748-2110.

