Queen City man dies in crash on Route K

A Queen City man died as the result of a pickup truck accident one mile west of Greentop the morning of Wednesday, July 1st.

The Highway Patrol reports an ambulance transported 34 year old Tyson Vincent to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The pickup traveled west on Route K before it ran off the north side of the road and struck a ditch. The Patrol notes Vincent did not wear a safety device.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department helped investigate the crash.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 155 Shares