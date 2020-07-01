Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves budget and contracts for staff

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved the preliminary 2020-2021 budget at a special meeting Monday. Revenues are expected to be $2,354,851, and expenditures are anticipated to be $2,354,031. There is a projected surplus of $820.

The board approved amending the 2019-2020 budget to reflect actual expenditures and revenues. Actual expenditures were $2,300,623, and actual revenues were $2,302,052. That left a surplus of $1,429.

The board approved allowing Grundy R-5 to use less than one percent required funding for professional development. A plan by the administration was also approved to invest reserve funds with local banking institutions.

After an executive session, it was announced contracts were approved for Madison Trump as varsity girls basketball assistant coach and Cari Bundridge as varsity girls softball assistant coach and junior high girls head coach.

