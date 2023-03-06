Green City R-1 School District to install new seating in gymnasium

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Green City R-1 School District reports there are plans to install new bleachers in the gymnasium to replace those that are damaged and deteriorated from many years of usage.

After working with an architect for over a year, approval has been given to re-design a portion of the seating. The seats in the front three rows will have backs while those in the upper rows will remain as bench seating. Consideration was given to adding seats with the backs, to all rows, but that would have resulted in the loss of a significant amount of seating. ADA and safety requirements for spacing, the school said, would have required the elimination of every other row.

The gymnasium seating project is to be funded with school district dollars. Green City R-1 was able to use federal funding related to COVID-19 to pay for things that typically would have come out of local district funds.

PSR Construction has been awarded the bid. The expected completion date is August 1st for the gymnasium seating project at the Green City school.

