Audio: Missouri bill would decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’ for certain uses in specific healthcare settings

State News March 6, 2023 KTTN News
Magic mushrooms or Psilocybin news graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri patients who suffer from certain health conditions might be able to legally use a certain psychedelic in a healthcare setting.

State Representative Tony Lovasco, a Republican from St. Charles County, says his bill would be for psilocybin (pronounced like sill-lo-sigh-bin), often referred to as magic mushrooms. A Missouri House committee is expected to vote Tuesday on his bill that would be used to help with treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and certain terminal illnesses.

 

 

During a committee hearing, no one spoke in opposition to Lovasco’s bill.

Post Views: 181
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.