Audio: Missouri bill would decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’ for certain uses in specific healthcare settings

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri patients who suffer from certain health conditions might be able to legally use a certain psychedelic in a healthcare setting.

State Representative Tony Lovasco, a Republican from St. Charles County, says his bill would be for psilocybin (pronounced like sill-lo-sigh-bin), often referred to as magic mushrooms. A Missouri House committee is expected to vote Tuesday on his bill that would be used to help with treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and certain terminal illnesses.

During a committee hearing, no one spoke in opposition to Lovasco’s bill.

Related