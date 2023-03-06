Grundy County authorities report the arrest of 3 individuals

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An arrest was made Saturday in Grundy County on a Bonner Springs, Kansas man who is facing four misdemeanor counts.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicholas Anthony Vallejo is to appear on March 14th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Vallejo is charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding 91 miles an hour in a 60 zone on Highway 6, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle with the siren sounding and red and blue lights displayed as well as making a false report to a law enforcement officer. Vallejo is accused of telling Deputy Sheriff Seth Cox that he wasn’t the one driving and allegedly implicated another person regarding failure to yield and speeding. Bond is $3,500 cash.

Nineteen-year-old Owen Brown of Trenton has posted a $750 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The sheriff’s office said Brown turned himself him Friday regarding the alleged offense from June 8th of 2021.

Forty-year-old Jesse Harding, with the last known address in Trenton, was arrested Saturday in Buchanan County on a parole violation. Harding was accused of a technical, supervision violation regarding his parole. He was to be returned on Monday, March 6, to the Missouri Department of Corrections. His original charge in Grundy County involved possession of a controlled substance.

