North Central Missouri College’s TRIO programs host TRIO Days Celebration

North Central Missouri College’s TRIO programs hosted their annual TRIO Days Celebration on February 20-25th to commemorate the achievement of the Federal TRIO programs and our students.

NCMC houses three of the seven federally funded programs that make up TRIO; Upward Bound (est. 1999), Student Support Services (est. 2001), and Talent Search (est. 2021). TRIO programs, established in 1964 from the Economic Opportunity Act and later the Higher Education Act, were the first national college access and retention programs to address the serious social and cultural barriers to education in America. TRIO programs aim to motivate and support students from low-income backgrounds, potential first-generation college students, under-represented students, military veterans, and students with disabilities. TRIO provides academic advising, tutoring, mentoring, guidance on college admissions and financial aid, and other support services necessary to promote college access, retention, and graduation. TRIO programs also provide individualized and intensive services to students in overcoming the obstacles they face as the first in their families to attend and graduate from college.

Every February, Student Support Services and Upward Bound celebrate the federal TRIO Grants by hosting a celebration and participating in a community service project. This year, students, staff, faculty, and friends were invited to participate in an interactive display in Geyer Hall, where participants were asked to pin the college they planned to transfer to/graduate from. The Upward Bound program also celebrated with a panel discussion featuring Student Support Services students who were asked about their experience adjusting to the college setting. Both programs contributed encouraging notes to Rissler Elementary students with the theme, ‘Positive Showers bring Outstanding Flowers’.

To learn more about NCMC’s TRIO programs, visit the TRIO section of the NCMC website, or by contacting Janet Pultz at 660-359-6348 or [email protected].

