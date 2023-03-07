Four methamphetamine traffickers sentenced to a total of 50 years in federal prison

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration-Indianapolis, and U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana announced that Seroy A. Mobley, 38, of Evansville, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. He was the leader of the methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy, and the last of its four members to be sentenced.

According to court documents, between January and June of 2018, Seroy Mobley, Carl Kirkland, Seneca Binder, and Eric Wilkerson conspired to deal methamphetamine in Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Mobley was the leader of the conspiracy, obtaining large amounts of methamphetamine from his source of supply, Kirkland. Kirkland shipped the meth from California to Evansville via U.S. mail. Mobley then distributed the narcotics to Binder and Wilkerson, who were mid-level distributors in the Evansville and Whitestown, Kentucky communities.

During the execution of a search warrant at Mobley’s Evansville residence, Evansville Police Department officers located a .38 caliber revolver, two digital scales, and 384 grams of meth in an infant’s room.

Mobley is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous state conviction for cocaine possession and a federal conviction for armed drug trafficking. Mobley was released from federal prison for his prior conviction on June 25, 2015, and was still on federal supervised release when he was arrested for his role in the January 2018 conspiracy.

In total, the DEA and Evansville Police Department seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine and a .38 caliber revolver involved in the conspiracy.

All four defendants have been sentenced as follows:

Defendant Offenses Sentence Seroy Mobley, 38, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Illegally possessing a firearm 16.6 years imprisonment 5 years supervised release 3 years license revocation Carl Kirkland, 57, Antioch, California Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine 10 years imprisonment 5 years supervised release Seneca Binder, 41, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine 10 years imprisonment 5 years supervised release Eric Wilkerson, 41, Whitestown, Kentucky Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine 15 years imprisonment 5 years supervised release

“The methamphetamine ravaging our families and neighborhoods doesn’t come from nowhere,” said U.S. Attorney Myers. “Drug traffickers like those convicted in this case bring this poison from thousands of miles away and pump it onto our streets. We will continue to work with our partners at the DEA and Evansville Police Department to dismantle these meth trafficking conspiracies and hold them accountable.”

The DEA investigated this case with assistance provided by the Evansville Police Department. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young. Judge

