Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Goats announced at Missouri State Fair

Rylee Anderson, daughter of Brad and Lori Anderson, is the exhibitor of the 2021 Grand Champion Market Goat at the Missouri State Fair. Rylee is from Chillicothe and is a member of the Liberty 4-H Club. Rylee’s prize-winning goat weighed 79 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat honor went to Thomas Limbach of Eugene. He is the son of Dennis and Tayla Limbach and is a member of the Spring Garden 4-H Club. Thomas’s market goat weighed 90 pounds.

On Aug. 21, both Rylee and Thomas will sell their market goats in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens, and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, along with the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Hams and Bacons. The Sale will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.

