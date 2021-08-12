Serve Trenton to be held the first weekend in October

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Serve Trenton will be held the first weekend of October. Volunteers will meet at the C. F. Russell Stadium on October 2nd, and 3, 2021, at 8 am in the morning before working on projects. If there is inclement weather, volunteers will meet in Trenton High School.

Serve Trenton was established to provide an opportunity for community members to come together and serve. The initiative hopes to glorify God and be the church through unified service by identifying areas of need in the community, organizing projects, and assigning teams to co-labor beside one another. Local churches, nonprofits, and service organizations partner for the initiative.

Individuals and groups can volunteer one or both days. Every willing man, woman, and youth can participate. Serve Trenton will need project coordinators, volunteers to prepare and deliver lunches, project volunteers, people willing to pray for those being helped, and others to watch children while parents serve.

Lunch will be provided on October 2, and 3 and T-shirts will be provided. Anyone who has a need or knows of someone who does is encouraged to submit a project form. An emphasis will be placed on projects that serve the elderly, orphans, and the impoverished, but community construction and beautification will also be considered.

Volunteer registration and project forms can be found on the Serve Trenton Facebook page. They are due by September 22nd, so organizers can prepare.

Masks will be available. Spokesperson Kevin Harris notes that if COVID-19, cold, or flu numbers rise significantly, adjustments may be made, or the event may be canceled.

Questions should be emailed to [email protected].

