Golf cart overturns in Mercer County ejecting occupants, sends two to hospital

The Highway Patrol reports two Milo, Iowa residents sustained minor injuries when they were ejected from a golf cart three miles southwest of Mercer on Sunday, July 4.

The driver, 36-year-old Nicholas Robbins, and passenger 40-year-old Danielle Robbins were taken by ambulance to the Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa.

The golf cart traveled west on Atlantic Avenue before the driver lost control on loose gravel and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.

Minor damage was reported for the golf cart. The driver and passenger were exempt from wearing safety devices.

