Pickup and SUV crash on rural road injuring Spickard man

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle sideswiped on a gravel road in northwestern Grundy County, injuring a Spickard resident.

Eighty-six-year-old Thomas Stamper was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries. The operator of the SUV, 19-year old Rory Jacobs of Spickard, was not reported hurt.

The accident was happened Saturday afternoon seven miles west/northwest of Spickard on Northwest 60th Avenue as the pickup was southbound and the SUV traveled north. The vehicles sideswiped each other, demolishing the SUV, and caused extensive damage to the pickup.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

Related