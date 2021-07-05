Two from Gilman City injured in Harrison County crash on Route CC

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Gilman City residents were hurt on Saturday in southeastern Harrison County when the pickup truck they were in swerved to avoid a car, causing the pickup to overturn.

The driver of the pickup, 18-year old Jacob Zerbe, was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. Zerbe was ejected from the pickup. A 15-year old Gilman City girl, who was a passenger in the pickup, was taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car, 23-year old Allysa Robinson of Liberty, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened five miles north of Melbourne on Route CC as Robinson was attempting to turn around on the road at the bottom of a hill. The southbound pickup traveled over a hill crest and was swerved to avoid hitting the car. The pickup went off the right side of Route CC, returned to the road, overturned, and went off the left side of Route CC, coming to rest on its side.

The pickup was demolished, and no damage was listed to the car. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

The patrol does not publicly release the names of juveniles in traffic accidents.

