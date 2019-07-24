Gilman City Board of Education increases prices for meals

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education has approved several bids.

A bid for propane was awarded to Landes Oil at 99 cents per gallon. MFA Oil also submitted a bid for 98.7 cents. Landes and MFA were both approved for bus and van fuel. Landes will give a four percent discount on gallons, and MFA will give a one-cent discount off the posted price.

Trash removal was awarded to Advance Disposal for $120. Rapid Removal also submitted a bid for $145.

Graves was approved for food supplies. Bookkeeper Tori Wideman notes Graves will supply milk, bread, juice, meat, and salad.

The board increased the meal prices by five cents. A high school, lunch will cost $2.60, and breakfast will be $1.55. Elementary school lunch will cost $2.50, and breakfast will cost $1.30. An adult lunch will be $3.55, and breakfast will be $1.95.

The summer school report and evaluation were approved and the tax rate meeting for Gilman City R-4 was set for the evening of August 15th at 6:30.