Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two men on failure to appear in court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jon Freddrick Ashford of Saint Joseph was arrested in Buchanan County today (Wednesday) on a capias warrant for failure to appear on a felony charge of second-degree burglary as well as a warrant for failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense.

On the felony charge, his bond is $5,000 with 10% cash approved, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court August 15th. On the misdemeanor charge, Ashford’s bond is $500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court August 13th.

Thirty-one-year-old Cody Allen Minard of Chillicothe was picked up from the Western Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center of Saint Joseph today (Wednesday) on failure to appear on misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. His bond is $3,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court August 13th.

Court documents accuse Minard of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in February, operating a motor vehicle on Route W in Grundy County during a time his operator’s license was suspended, and operating a motor vehicle on a public road in a careless and imprudent manner by driving while intoxicated.

The court information notes Minard was previously convicted of driving while revoked or suspended in Livingston County Circuit Court on March 2016.