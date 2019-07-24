Man who allegedly pointed gun at deputy pleads “not guilty” in Livingston County court

A Chillicothe man accused of fleeing on a motorcycle and aiming what was believed to be a weapon at a law enforcement officer at Mooresville July 13th entered a plea of not guilty on three felony charges in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Matthew Aaron Case faces charges of resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing; unlawful possession of a firearm; and armed criminal action. The case was continued to July 30th for a bond hearing.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Case was named in an arrest warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on an original felony charge of attempted tampering with a motor vehicle. Case is scheduled for a bond hearing August 6th on felony first degree attempted tampering with a motor vehicle.

A deputy observed a person he believed to be a fugitive on a motorcycle in the western part of Livingston County. The motorcycle allegedly traveled more than 100 miles per hour on U. S. Highway 36 before braking west of Mooresville, turning around, traveling into the yard of a church at Mooresville, and losing control at a low speed.

The suspect reportedly ran about 150 to 200 yards with the deputy chasing on foot before pointing at the deputy with what was believed to be a handgun in a soft nylon-style carry bag. The suspect threw the bag into tall weeds, and officers recovered a fully loaded handgun, used digital scale, methamphetamine pipe and methamphetamine, and other items.

Cash was seized at the scene and the hospital.