The Galt Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing regarding a general revenue bond question for the November 8th election.

The hearing will be held on October 25th at 6 pm.

Information will be provided, and questions will be answered on the general revenue bond election question. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the revenue bond would extend and improve Galt’s combined waterworks and sewerage system.