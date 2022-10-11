Trenton Police Department seeking donations for annual “Shop With a Cop” event

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its 10th Annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement and to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season. Anyone who would like to donate should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street or by calling 660-359-2121.

Checks should be made payable to Green Hills Rural Development with “Shop with a Cop” written on the memo line. Cash donations should be made in person at the police department.