Edwards pleads “Not Guilty” to charges in Caldwell County court

A Kansas City man facing charges in Caldwell County stemming from alleged arson fires and alleged possession of child pornography May 10th pleaded not guilty October 11th.

Twenty-eight-year-old Harold Edwards Junior waived a formal arraignment and is next scheduled for court on November 8th.

In one case, Edwards has been charged with felonies, including three counts each of second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and first-degree property damage. Authorities reported an elderly woman was found dead inside one of the three houses along Route D. The other two houses were said to be vacant.

In another case, he has been charged with six felony counts of possession of child pornography.