Grundy County Health Department Health Department signs WIC contract for 2023

The Grundy County Health Department announces a contract continuance to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2023 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Women, Infants, and Children is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility. The primary services provided are healthy, supplemental food, risk assessment, nutrition education, and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and support, health screening, and referrals to health care. To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level and be at nutritional risk. Migrant families are also eligible.

WIC supplemental food packages are specially chosen to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products, hot or cold cereals, 100% fruit juices, and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables. The WIC program recommends breastfeeding and provides breastfeeding support, baby foods, and infant cereal. For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infants may receive supplemental, iron-fortified formula. WIC participants obtain their food by using their eWIC cards for specific items at participating local grocery stores and pharmacies.

Studies confirm that pregnant women who enroll in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy, and eat healthier.

WIC is administered in Grundy County by the Grundy County Health Department. Persons interested in applying or who are in need of more information should contact the Grundy County Health Department. WIC clinics are offered at 1716 Lincoln Street, Trenton, Missouri by appointment.