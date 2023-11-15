Gallatin Theater League stages ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ beginning Thursday

The Gallatin Theater League will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” from Thursday, November 16th, through Saturday, November 18th. Each performance of this 1920s whodunit comedy will begin at 7:00 PM at the Courter Theatre in Gallatin.

Described as a play within a play, the story revolves around a murder mystery where things comically fall apart, yet the cast members persist.

Tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased in advance at Eileine’s Beauty Shop in Gallatin or the theater’s door on show nights. For more information about “The Play That Goes Wrong,” contact the Gallatin Theater League via their Facebook page or email at [email protected].