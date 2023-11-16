Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company to expand in St. Louis, investing $6 million and creating 10 new jobs

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer of industrial technology and thermal products, announced today it will expand its facility in St. Louis, investing $6 million and creating 10 new jobs. The company’s expansion will establish a new ceramic development center to increase its manufacturing capacity.

“We’re thrilled to see Watlow, a Missouri-made and world-class manufacturer, growing right here in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The manufacturing of technology products that support critical industries, including semiconductors, is vitally important to our economic strength. As Missouri’s high-tech manufacturing industry continues to thrive, we look forward to the contributions of innovative companies like Watlow.”

As a world-class industrial technology and thermal products leader, Watlow designs and manufactures heating solutions consisting primarily of electric resistive heaters, temperature sensors, temperature and power controllers, and supporting software.

“We are grateful to the state of Missouri for this opportunity,” said Rob Gilmore, CEO of Watlow. “Not only is our new ceramic development center an investment in our capabilities to better serve our customers but it is an opportunity for us to give back to our community through the creation of new high-tech jobs. Missouri is home to several Watlow facilities, including our world headquarters, and we are proud to be part of the state’s growth.”

With more than 100 years of experience, Watlow serves multiple industries, including semiconductor processing, clean environmental technology, energy generation, diesel emissions, and medical and food service equipment, to name a few.

“As a leading electronics manufacturer and quality employer, Watlow has a long history of helping Missourians prosper in St. Louis,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to support this company as it continues to expand and innovate. Watlow’s success is exciting news for the region and our state as we work to compete in an increasingly high-tech economy.”

For this expansion, Watlow will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

