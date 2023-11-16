Main Street Chillicothe announces ninth annual Memory Tree dedication and lighting ceremony

Main Street Chillicothe is set to host the Ninth Annual Memory Tree Dedication and Lighting event. This community gathering will take place at the Silver Moon Plaza in Chillicothe on December 1st, starting at 6:00 PM.

Attendees will witness the illumination of the Memory Tree, an emblem of remembrance and community spirit. Before the event, individuals have the opportunity to hang ornaments on the tree. These ornaments, meant to honor loved ones, will remain on the tree until its disassembly in January. Post-event, Main Street Chillicothe will facilitate the ornament pick-up process.

The evening of December 1st promises a program filled with music, the tree dedication ceremony, poignant reading of names, and the culminating tree lighting.

For those interested in participating, ornament purchases are available until November 28th at 5:00 PM. The ornaments are priced at $10 each, or a bundle of three for $25.

For further details or to memorialize a loved one on the Memory Tree, please contact Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071 or send an email to [email protected].

Additionally, Main Street Chillicothe is organizing the Annual Kids Christmas at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe, scheduled for December 1st from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

This event invites children aged four to fourteen to shop for their loved ones and friends. Downtown merchants will offer a selection of gifts priced under $15. A free card-making station will also be available for children to craft Christmas cards. Furthermore, the event includes complimentary gift-wrapping services.

Helper elves and high school volunteers will be on hand to assist the young shoppers and provide guidance.

Parents and guardians are advised to provide cash to children for their purchases and can await their return at the courthouse’s north entrance.

For more information on the Kids Christmas event on December 1st, contact Main Street Chillicothe at [email protected].