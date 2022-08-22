Gallatin Board of Education adopts tax levy and hire numerous staff

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The tax levy has been adopted for the Gallatin R-5 School District. Following a public hearing, the board of education established the levy at $4.4791 on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation. This includes $4.30 for the incidental fund and .1725 for capital projects.

Following an executive session, the Gallatin board offered the position of high school administrative assistant to Taylor Cornett. The Middle school social studies position was offered to Eric Lewis. The high school English instructor will be Erin Creason. The high school science instructor will be Dan McCann. Family and Consumer services position went to Crystal Crose. Others are Sebastian Vaughn as drum line coach, Jenny Stanhope as the color guard coach, and James Wayne as a part-time custodian.

Prior to the executive session, the Gallatin Board of Education approved school bus routes, the special education compliance plan Part B option, and agreed to move an existing certificate of deposit (CD) at B-T-C Bank to a one-year term with an interest rate of one percent. The superintendent reviewed summer maintenance.

Amy Holder made a presentation on behalf of the Community Teachers Association. All seven board members attended the Thursday night meeting in Gallatin.