Ketcham Community Center to hold free introductory course on Pickleball

The Ketcham Community Center in Trenton, Missouri will have an introductory course on the game of Pickleball this Friday night, August 26 at 7 pm.

The information session will be held on the college tennis courts. This course is free and racquets and balls will be provided. Instructor Bud Nelson will teach participants on how to play, including the rules, and techniques, and practice the game’s basic skills. All skill levels are welcome.

Participants do need to be 16 years of age or older. If younger than 16, they must have a parent or guardian participate in the Pickleball course.