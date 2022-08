Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

With the start of school on Tuesday, the North Harrison R-3 School District plans back-to-school activities tonight in Eagleville.

Pupils from pre-school through the 6th grade are invited tonight from 6 pm until 7:30 pm. The 7th grade will have an orientation meeting at 7 pm in the school cafeteria.

The all-athletes meeting is at 7:30, also in the cafeteria. North Harrison school reports this is for any athlete planning to be involved in any sport during the school year.