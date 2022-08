Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Milan woman was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County early Sunday evening.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zakiya Ali was arrested on an Adair County warrant for failure to appear in court on alleged leaving the scene of an accident, driving while her license was suspended (2nd offense), and speeding 20 miles faster than the posted speed limit.

Ali was taken to the Grundy County Detention Center where she is bondable.