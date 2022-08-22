North Missouri residents win big in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The annual Sale of Champions was the highlight on Saturday at the Missouri State Fair, breaking numerous records from previous sales while raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture.

Among winners from North Missouri:

The Grand Champion Steer exhibited by Mikaela Rojas of New Boston weighed 1,310 pounds and sold for $12,500. The crossbred was purchased by Edward Jones. Additional funds for the Grand Champion Steer were contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a total record-breaking sale value of $33,945.79.

The Grand Champion Barrow was exhibited by Wyatt Copenhaver of Lexington. His 273-pound dark crossbred hog was purchased for $9,000 by a group of University of Missouri buyers. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $34,695.79.

The Grand Champion Meat Goat was exhibited by Ty Murphy of Houstonia who’s a grandson of Linda Antle of Trenton. The 85-pound goat was purchased for $4,500 by CFM Insurance. Additional funds were contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $15,824.16.

The Grand Champion Pen of Chickens was exhibited by Blake Gates of Cairo. His broilers weighed an average of 6.1 pounds and were purchased by the Grain Belt Express for $2,000. Additional funds were contributed from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $5,364.66.

Hadley Coats, of Braymer, exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits. His New Zealand rabbits weighed an average of 4.7 pounds and were purchased for $2,500 by Ribus Inc., Dr. Long, and MFA Incorporated, along with additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The record-breaking total sale value of the Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits was $6,344.66.

Connor Keithley, of Chillicothe, showed the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow. The 264-pound crossbred barrow was purchased for $7,500 by Climate Field View. Additional funds were provided by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $46,946.63.

Payton Rodgers, of Savannah, showed the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. Her Hampshire market lamb weighed 126 pounds and was purchased for $4,500 by Grant Company LLC and Show-Me State Solar. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $13,735.39.

Rylee Anderson of Chillicothe exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat. The goat weighed 88 pounds and sold for $3,000 to Edward Jones. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a record-breaking total sale value of $15,012.08.

The Grand Champion Bacon, exhibited by Grant Owen of Carrollton, was purchased by MFA Incorporated for $1,600 and was donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

The Limited Edition Sale of Champions Commemorative Belt Buckle was purchased by State Fair Director Mark Wolfe for $1,500.