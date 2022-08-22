North Missouri residents win big in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions

Local News August 22, 2022 KTTN News
2022 Missouri State Fair News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The annual Sale of Champions was the highlight on Saturday at the Missouri State Fair, breaking numerous records from previous sales while raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture.

Among winners from North Missouri:

The Grand Champion Steer exhibited by Mikaela Rojas of New Boston weighed 1,310 pounds and sold for $12,500. The crossbred was purchased by Edward Jones. Additional funds for the Grand Champion Steer were contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a total record-breaking sale value of $33,945.79.

The Grand Champion Barrow was exhibited by Wyatt Copenhaver of Lexington. His 273-pound dark crossbred hog was purchased for $9,000 by a group of University of Missouri buyers. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $34,695.79.

The Grand Champion Meat Goat was exhibited by Ty Murphy of Houstonia who’s a grandson of Linda Antle of Trenton. The 85-pound goat was purchased for $4,500 by CFM Insurance. Additional funds were contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $15,824.16.

The Grand Champion Pen of Chickens was exhibited by Blake Gates of Cairo. His broilers weighed an average of 6.1 pounds and were purchased by the Grain Belt Express for $2,000. Additional funds were contributed from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $5,364.66.

Hadley Coats, of Braymer, exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits. His New Zealand rabbits weighed an average of 4.7 pounds and were purchased for $2,500 by Ribus Inc., Dr. Long, and MFA Incorporated, along with additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The record-breaking total sale value of the Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits was $6,344.66.

Connor Keithley, of Chillicothe, showed the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow. The 264-pound crossbred barrow was purchased for $7,500 by Climate Field View. Additional funds were provided by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $46,946.63.

Payton Rodgers, of Savannah, showed the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. Her Hampshire market lamb weighed 126 pounds and was purchased for $4,500 by Grant Company LLC and Show-Me State Solar. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking total sale value of $13,735.39.

Rylee Anderson of Chillicothe exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat. The goat weighed 88 pounds and sold for $3,000 to Edward Jones. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a record-breaking total sale value of $15,012.08.

The Grand Champion Bacon, exhibited by Grant Owen of Carrollton, was purchased by MFA Incorporated for $1,600 and was donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

The Limited Edition Sale of Champions Commemorative Belt Buckle was purchased by State Fair Director Mark Wolfe for $1,500.

Post Views: 195
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.