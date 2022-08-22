Obituary & Services: Leah Rae (Pennell) Rosenstangle

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Leah Rae Pennell Rosenstangle, an 85-year-old former Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 12:17 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence in Springfield, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Trenton First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be Tuesday from 6 until 7 p.m., at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Open viewing will be from 9 until after the visitation Tuesday. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Judes Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Leah Rae Pennell was born on January 10, 1937, in Muskegon, MI to James Grant and Lucille Margaret (Austin) Pennell. She graduated from Trenton High School in the class of 1955. On December 25, 1956, she was united in marriage to Charles B. Rosenstangle in Kansas City, MO. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2008. Leah worked for Mart Drug, Fair Drug Store, Easters, and Lauhoff Jewelry in Trenton and was a member of the Red Hatters and the First Christian Church.

Surviving relatives include her son Randy Rosenstangle of Springfield, daughter Brenda Sottler of Springfield, and three grandchildren, Tiffany Martin, Arianne Rosenstangle, and Andrew Rosenstangle all of Springfield. Seven great-grandchildren, Caleb Cagle, of Humphrey, Colton Chrisman, Hallie May, Kaison, Lehton, and Keyton Rosenstangle of Springfield, and a great-great-granddaughter Raelynn Cagle of Humphreys, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Those preceding her in death include her parents, husband, sisters Jeannie McClure and Betty Johnson, a brother Robert L. Pennell, and great-granddaughter Zoey May.